Karabakh army updates situation on contact line in the past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - A total of 170 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of July 8-14, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday, July 11 stressed the importance of refraining from aggressive rhetoric in the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.