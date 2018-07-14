Azerbaijan declares Belarusian-Armenian blogger wanted (video)
July 14, 2018 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Belarusian blogger with Armenian roots, Vladislav Mosesov, commonly known as Vlad Maga, announced in a video message that Azerbaijan has started a persecution against him after he visited the country.
“Yesterday Azerbaijan declared me wanted. I have already left my country, but I can’t reveal where I’m going for security reasons,” the blogger said.
“I ask all the countries that consider me an ally to take measures with regards to my situation. My life is in danger. They are following me at every turn.”
He added that if he fails to reach out 3 days after the video message, something bad has happened to him.
Earlier, Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin revealed that Vlad had managed to travel to Azerbaijan and find the house in Ganja (Kirovabad) which belonged to his parents before they fled the Armenian pogroms.
After visiting Azerbaijan, the blogger went to Armenia and Karabakh. Threats against him began after he published a video about his trip to Azerbaijan.
