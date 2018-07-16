Islamic State assassinates one more FSA commander: report
July 16, 2018 - 09:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) assassinated another rebel commander in northern Syria this week after carrying out a drive-by shooting near the Turkish border, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the Islamic State’s official media wing, the commander of the Sultan Murad Brigade, Abu Ahmad Sinsawi, was assassinated by members of their sleeper cell in northern Idlib on Friday, July 13.
The militant group released photos of the drive-by shooting, which specifically targeted the FSA commander in the town of Al-Dana.
IS has been recently targeting the rebel forces across Idlib, resulting in the death of several members of the Free Syrian Army, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.
The town of Al-Dana is currently controlled by the Turkish-backed rebel factions of northern Idlib; it had been relatively safe up until the Islamic State started carrying out attacks against opposition groups.
