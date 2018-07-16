Armenia PM urges preparedness for any provocation by Azerbaijan
July 16, 2018 - 14:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is making threats against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) all the time, Armenia must be ready for any provocation by Baku, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in response to a question posted on Facebook.
“The military-political situation is tense, and Azerbaijan is constantly making threats,” Pashinyan said.
“I have ordered the Armed Forces to always be vigilant and ready for any provocation by Azerbaijan.”
According to him, Baku behaves aggressively in terms of statements, gestures, and the conduct on the border, and Armenia must be ready to defend and retaliate at any moment.
“But there is good too: today the Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are united more than ever, and this consolidation is the most important factor of our strength,” he said.
“And no one should doubt that in the event of provocations by Azerbaijan we will ensure nationwide consolidation and make use of all the means - financial, human, diplomatic and military resources - for the protection of Artsakh and a retaliatory blow.
“Any Armenian in any part of the world should be ready to leave everything and be ready to defend our homeland.”
