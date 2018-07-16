// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia PM urges preparedness for any provocation by Azerbaijan

Armenia PM urges preparedness for any provocation by Azerbaijan
July 16, 2018 - 14:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is making threats against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) all the time, Armenia must be ready for any provocation by Baku, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in response to a question posted on Facebook.

“The military-political situation is tense, and Azerbaijan is constantly making threats,” Pashinyan said.

“I have ordered the Armed Forces to always be vigilant and ready for any provocation by Azerbaijan.”

According to him, Baku behaves aggressively in terms of statements, gestures, and the conduct on the border, and Armenia must be ready to defend and retaliate at any moment.

“But there is good too: today the Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are united more than ever, and this consolidation is the most important factor of our strength,” he said.

“And no one should doubt that in the event of provocations by Azerbaijan we will ensure nationwide consolidation and make use of all the means - financial, human, diplomatic and military resources - for the protection of Artsakh and a retaliatory blow.

“Any Armenian in any part of the world should be ready to leave everything and be ready to defend our homeland.”

 Top stories
Armenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talksArmenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talks
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoEArmenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time everAustralian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time ever
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
Ukraine appoints new ambassador to ArmeniaUkraine appoints new ambassador to Armenia
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Serena Williams says she is “an honorary Armenian”
Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award
Elton John says he felt love from Armenia
Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Archive for July 16, 2018
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Forbes: Kim Kardashian among world's highest-paid entertainers Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
Armenian troops to participate in International Army Games 2018 The Games will be held on the territory of Russia and Belarus and feature 28 events, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian jets pound militants along Golan Heights border According to a source, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been hammering the jihadist-held towns of Nabe Saker and Qasibah.
Eating cucumber could help reduce blood sugar levels Professor Aranda says Aussies are often lulled into a false sense of security, believing lung cancer can only hit former or current smokers.