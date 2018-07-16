661 branded hotel rooms to open in Armenia in 2018: report
PanARMENIAN.Net - 661 branded hotel rooms will open in Armenia throughout 2018, analysis by JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Russia & CIS revealed, according to TravelDailyNews International.
Data provided by the JLL reveals that 114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
All the 114 rooms are those of The Alexander, a luxury hotel that was inaugurated in downtown Yerevan in late March. Part of the world-renowned chain of Luxury Collection Hotels owned by Marriott International, The Alexander meets the best international standards and was built with quality materials and furnishings.
An estimated $54 million were invested in the project. The hotel, which can accommodate up to 230 visitors simultaneously, offer a variety of luxury rooms, including family suites and a presidential suite, as well as at least four restaurants and bars.
In terms of the geography of new hotels, 6,000 branded rooms (or 62% of all planned for 2018 new room stock) in the CIS and surrounding countries are announced in Russia. Further, the highest activity of international brands is in Georgia and Kazakhstan (approx. 1,000 rooms in each country).
85 branded hotel rooms will open in Azerbaijan in the reporting period.
