Armenia Foreign Minister to meet UN chief in New York

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet the UN Secretary General António Guterres in New York, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Monday, July 16.

Mnatsakanyan is among the members of a delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, which departed for the United States on Sunday, Balayan added, according to Aysor.am.

This year Armenia is among 47 other countries presenting its first Voluntary National Review on implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals․ Armenia's VNR will be presented by Mirzoyan on Tuesday.

The VNR is reflecting on the evolution of the build-up in Armenia towards the implementation of the SDGs since 2015. It presents the highlights, progress and experience gained by the Republic of Armenia in so far during the nationalization and implementation process of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs. It also aims to deliver and reflect on political, legal, practical and behavioral advantages, as well as obstacles and challenges in Armenia’s daily life regarding the implementation of the SDG’s.