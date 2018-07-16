Armenia Foreign Minister to meet UN chief in New York
July 16, 2018 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet the UN Secretary General António Guterres in New York, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Monday, July 16.
Mnatsakanyan is among the members of a delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, which departed for the United States on Sunday, Balayan added, according to Aysor.am.
This year Armenia is among 47 other countries presenting its first Voluntary National Review on implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals․ Armenia's VNR will be presented by Mirzoyan on Tuesday.
The VNR is reflecting on the evolution of the build-up in Armenia towards the implementation of the SDGs since 2015. It presents the highlights, progress and experience gained by the Republic of Armenia in so far during the nationalization and implementation process of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs. It also aims to deliver and reflect on political, legal, practical and behavioral advantages, as well as obstacles and challenges in Armenia’s daily life regarding the implementation of the SDG’s.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it's more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains "our president and leader."
