Armenian troops to participate in International Army Games 2018
July 16, 2018 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian troops will participate in the International Army Games 2018 from July 17 to August 12.
The Games will be held on the territory of Russia and Belarus and feature 28 events, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Within the framework of the International Army Games, Armenia will host special competition - the Community Warrior event - from July 27 to August 4, with representatives of the Defense Ministries of Belarus, Iran, Greece, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan set to arrive in the country.
