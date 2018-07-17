Armenian designer Talar Nina unveils A/W 2018 collection in Dubai

PanARMENIAN.Net - Talar Nina Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection speaks to the latest on-trend smart causal wear. The collection proudly channels the “street-glam” mood, emphasizing on attention to detail and quality designs that are functional and interchangeable.

Talar Nina’s Armenian roots spoke louder for this season’s inspiration, from the intricate woodwork of secular doors to urban aesthetics and utilitarian monuments, transported to textured jerseys and neoprene, as well as, silk crepes and metallic crepes.

The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.

“I feel that Cher and Mr. Charles Aznavour are the perfect references for my vision for this collection; charismatic, very stylish, with an extreme self-awareness and individual fashion sense,” comments Talar Nina. “These are traits that I want my brand associated with.”

The collection has clear balance between relaxed and slim silhouetted pieces of pants, jackets, blazers, skirts, tops and dresses, complimented by clean cuts, remaining true to the designer’s aesthetic of accessible, wearable fashion.

Aside from Talar Nina maintaining an exclusive colour palette of warm solids with burgundy, olive, off-white, and black, the new line introduces a range of metallic burgundy and black for a more daring look.

“My collection is ideal to wear all through the day into the night, giving harmony to a woman’s schedule – both her professional and private agenda alike. It also offers urban, sporty aesthetics with my signature pieces, the embroidered bomber jackets and tracksuit pants. These styles will definitely appeal to the contemporary fashionista on the go”, concludes Talar Nina.

Talar Nina was established in 2016 and caters to female and male customers who attach great importance to design and comfort with a versatility to be worn at any time of day or night, for any occasion, following closely Talar Nina’s philosophy of “street-glam”.

Talar Nina is of Armenian decent born in Los Angeles, California, USA. She moved to London to pursue her education in the arts to then relocate to Dubai, graduate from Esmod School of Fashion and launch her brand.