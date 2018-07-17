Armenian Defense Minister’s son to serve in Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The son of Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Edgar Tonoyan, will serve in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

Edgar participated in the traditional draw in the central recruiting station in Yerevan, as a result of which he ended up picking Artsakh.

The information was confirmed by the Defense Ministry, Panorama.am reports.

As reported earlier, the son of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been drafted to the army alongside thousands of other new recruits. Ashot Pashinyan had revealed that he sought to serve in Artsakh.