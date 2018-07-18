How Armenia teaches kids: Nas Daily (video)
July 18, 2018 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous vlogger Nuseir Yassin, better known by his nickname Nas Daily, is currently in Armenia, exploring the country’s traditions, culture and the daily life.
Nuseir’s one-minute Facebook videos showing life from all the corners of the world now garner millions of views.
In a fresh video posted from Armenia, the vlogger weighs in on educations, more particularly chess classes in the country.
“Everyone knows that children learn very quickly and whatever they learn they keep it for the rest of their lives,” he says in the video.
“That’s why here in the country of Armenia I was amazed to see that in addition to math and science, children also learn chess.
“Here, every child is taught chess in dedicated schools and classrooms.”
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters, just like Levon Aronian.
“Armenia is one of the best countries at chess in the world, just ask their president,” Nuseir says.
The video then cuts to President Armen Sarkissian, who says: “Yes I’m the President and we love chess.”
“But this isn’t about chess, it’s about what we teach children,” the vlogger goes on.
“If we teach them discipline, patience, strategy and focus from a young age, we can create a world where everyone is a grandmaster.”
