European Commission official due in Armenia on July 19
July 19, 2018 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Katariná Mathernová will visit Armenia on July 19-20, the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia .
Mathernova will meet Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan.
She will also meet representatives of international financial institutions and civil society members, as well as take part in the opening of the External Investment Plan Conference, and in the launch of an EU-funded e-Governance project.
The event is about introducing general interoperability platform for all e-gov services, starting with border crossing points of the country, combined with presentation of previous EU assistance in e-gov.
Top stories
Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
“The military-political situation is tense, and Azerbaijan is constantly making threats,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia sets up humanitarian aid center for Syrian refugees A new center for receiving, relocating, accommodating refugees in Syria has been set up by the Russian military, the Russian MoD said.
Armenian paper artist brings historical figures to life in Jerusalem (video) New exhibition at Tower of David Museum features cutting-edge sculptures of Dutch-Armenian artist Karen Sargsyan.
Armenian National Security chief could head football federation Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Rebels in southwest Syria surrender towns to army According to a source, the Syrian army entered Sheikh Saad and al-Tiyrah towns, as well as rebel positions of Al-Rubaii checkpoint, Tall Ashtara.