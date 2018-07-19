European Commission official due in Armenia on July 19

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Katariná Mathernová will visit Armenia on July 19-20, the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia .

Mathernova will meet Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan.

She will also meet representatives of international financial institutions and civil society members, as well as take part in the opening of the External Investment Plan Conference, and in the launch of an EU-funded e-Governance project.

The event is about introducing general interoperability platform for all e-gov services, starting with border crossing points of the country, combined with presentation of previous EU assistance in e-gov.