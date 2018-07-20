Armenia will hold snap elections by April 2019: 1st Deputy PM
July 20, 2018 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has revealed that snap parliamentary elections will be held in the country by April 2019, the Voice of America reports.
Currently in the United States, Mirzoyan holds meetings with the leaders of Washington-based strategic centers and American lawmakers.
At a meeting with Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax Policy, U.S. Representative Peter Roskam, Mirzoyan detailed the situation in Armenia and the reforms that are currently underway in the country.
Weighing in on the political situation in Armenia, the First Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation with the American side and the U.S. help, including technical assistance, in various processes.
Also, Mirzoyan visited the International Republican Institute where he met IRI President Daniel Twining and regional program director for Eurasia Stephen B. Nix.
Welcoming the guest, Twining said the whole world is following the developments in Armenia. He said it’s inspiring to see how the Armenian people stand up for the future
The Deputy PM said, in turn, that the aim of his visit is to deepen and strengthen relations between Armenia and its International partners.
Top stories
Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
“The military-political situation is tense, and Azerbaijan is constantly making threats,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
50% of pregnant women 'exposed to secondhand smoke in Armenia' In Pakistan only 1% of still births are attributed to women actively smoking during pregnancy, but for secondhand smoke the figure is 7%.
Amur tiger named Nobel dies suddenly in Yerevan zoo Samples of organs were sent for examination to the Republican Center for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Laboratory Services.
Defense Minister, Syrian envoy talk ways to support Armenian community Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan expressed hope that normal life will resume throughout Syria as soon as possible.
U.S. Embassy brings basketball greats to Armenia for training camps Both of the visiting basketball stars played for the WNBA, the women’s professional basketball league in the United States.