Armenia will hold snap elections by April 2019: 1st Deputy PM

July 20, 2018 - 11:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has revealed that snap parliamentary elections will be held in the country by April 2019, the Voice of America reports.

Currently in the United States, Mirzoyan holds meetings with the leaders of Washington-based strategic centers and American lawmakers.

At a meeting with Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax Policy, U.S. Representative Peter Roskam, Mirzoyan detailed the situation in Armenia and the reforms that are currently underway in the country.

Weighing in on the political situation in Armenia, the First Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation with the American side and the U.S. help, including technical assistance, in various processes.

Also, Mirzoyan visited the International Republican Institute where he met IRI President Daniel Twining and regional program director for Eurasia Stephen B. Nix.

Welcoming the guest, Twining said the whole world is following the developments in Armenia. He said it’s inspiring to see how the Armenian people stand up for the future

The Deputy PM said, in turn, that the aim of his visit is to deepen and strengthen relations between Armenia and its International partners.

