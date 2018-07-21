Syrian army "retakes over 170 square km of territory near Golan Heights"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had a successful day in the Al-Quneitra Governorate on Friday, July 20, as their forces managed to retake a large portion of territory that was under rebel control near the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in southern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army entered and took control of more than ten towns on Friday, including the jihadist stronghold of Nabe’ Al-Sakhar.

In addition to Nabe’ Al-Sakhar, the Syrian army also established control over the towns of Umm Batna, Mumtanah, ‘Ayn Tinah, Hajjeh, Suaysah, and Qusaybah in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

As a result of the advance, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly took control of more than 170 square kilometers of territory along the Daraa-Quneitra axis.

At the same time, the Syrian government also provided at least 55 buses to transport the remaining jihadist rebels and their family members from Al-Quneitra to the northern provinces of Syria.

The Syrian army will likely enter the remaining towns in the Al-Quneitra Governorate that are controlled by the jihadist rebels in the next 48 hours, a military source said on Saturday morning.

Once they enter these towns in Al-Quneitra, the Syrian army will establish control over them and then shift their attention to the Yarmouk Basin region, where they plan on attacking the large Islamic State (IS) pocket.