Syrian army "retakes over 170 square km of territory near Golan Heights"
July 21, 2018 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had a successful day in the Al-Quneitra Governorate on Friday, July 20, as their forces managed to retake a large portion of territory that was under rebel control near the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in southern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army entered and took control of more than ten towns on Friday, including the jihadist stronghold of Nabe’ Al-Sakhar.
In addition to Nabe’ Al-Sakhar, the Syrian army also established control over the towns of Umm Batna, Mumtanah, ‘Ayn Tinah, Hajjeh, Suaysah, and Qusaybah in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
As a result of the advance, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly took control of more than 170 square kilometers of territory along the Daraa-Quneitra axis.
At the same time, the Syrian government also provided at least 55 buses to transport the remaining jihadist rebels and their family members from Al-Quneitra to the northern provinces of Syria.
The Syrian army will likely enter the remaining towns in the Al-Quneitra Governorate that are controlled by the jihadist rebels in the next 48 hours, a military source said on Saturday morning.
Once they enter these towns in Al-Quneitra, the Syrian army will establish control over them and then shift their attention to the Yarmouk Basin region, where they plan on attacking the large Islamic State (IS) pocket.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Latest news
150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.
Arsenal name Henrikh Mkhitaryan to squad for Singapore tour Fellow teenagers Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock are making their second Asian tour after being included last year as well.
Rating agency RAEX-Europe confirms Armenia's rating at ‘BB-’ The rating outlook is stable which means that in the mid-term perspective there is a high probability of maintaining the rating score.
Militant groups "attempting to break through" in Syria's Homs “Launches of attack aerial drones are being carried out from the territory occupied by militants,” a arussian general added.