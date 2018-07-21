Arsenal name Henrikh Mkhitaryan to squad for Singapore tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included in b's preseason tour to Singapore, while midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide was among the most notable exclusions from Unai Emery's 25-man squad, ESPN reports.

Forward Lucas Perez and 17-year-old Emile Smith Rowe are also on board.

Winger Joel Campbell, defender Carl Jenkinson and Chuba Akpom were not included in the squad. All three have been widely expected to leave the club this summer.

Reine-Adelaide was a more surprising exclusion after he impressed in Arsenal's game at Boreham Wood last weekend. However, the decision indicates that the 20-year-old French midfielder is not part of Emery's first-team plans for next season and could be sent out for another loan stint.

A handful of youngsters will be on the plane, which takes off for Singapore on Sunday. Smith Rowe will make his first preseason trip with the first team, as will 19-year-old defender Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Fellow teenagers Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock are making their second Asian tour after being included last year as well.

Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny are also joining up with the team for the trip after returning from their post-World Cup holidays.

Full squad: Petr Cech, Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez; Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Eddie Nketiah, Lucas Perez, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.