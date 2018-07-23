Russia completes delivery of arms worth $200 mln to Armenia: Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces have received all the weapons and ammunition envisioned under a $200 loan agreement with Russia, Defense Minister David Tonoyan told reporters on Sunday, July 22.

"State-of-the-art Russian weapons have been supplied under the deal. Some of the weapons sent to Armenia are used in the Russian army," he said.

Under the agreement, Armenia purchased Smerch multiple missile launchers and munitions to them, Igla-S surface-to-air missile systems and missiles, Avtobaza-M ground-based radio reconnaissance systems, and other types of weapons.

The agreement to provide Armenia a state export credit worth $200 million to purchase Russian-made military products was signed in June 2015. 18 contracts were signed within the framework of the loan, Armenia’s defense ministry reportedly said.

Later in December 2017, then Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan signed a law on the ratification of the agreement on a further $100 million defense loan with a maturity of 15 years.Russia was set to begin supplying arms to Armenia under the new defense loan agreement in 2018,