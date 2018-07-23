VivaCell-MTS, FPWC continue supporting community development
July 23, 2018 - 12:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gnishik settlement in Armenia's Vayotz Dzor province has a potential for agricultural development. There are around 15-20 ha of land adjacent to residential areas of the village, which are uncultivated due to lack of water. Money spent on growing fruits exceeds the income. The local budget alone is not sufficient for solving the irrigation problem in the community as water reaches the village with losses along the way. A local system of irrigation is required.
“It’s senseless to speak of the yield in Gnishik. Cultivated plants fade, water for trees is fetched in buckets, which is both hard and useless, particularly in summer time. The construction of local irrigation system will solve the issue in two settlements – Gnishik and Mozrov. The neighboring village will benefit at its most with minimum effort. There are about 40 ha of lands for cultivation in Mozrov. The drip system will let residents grow fruit trees or build vineyards,” Ara Levonyan, head of administrative territory of Gnishik and Mozrov settlements said.
FPWC and VivaCell-MTS will support the community as part of their joint Community Development program. Local irrigation network will be built in the shortest possible time.
VivaCell-MTS and FPWC have been implementing joint programs in Gnishik since 2015, settling the problem of drinking water by building a complete local system to supply pot water to the community. The organizations have also built a system of LED outdoor illumination, and have solved the problem of the lack agricultural equipment.
Top stories
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
“These rugs were mainly used for personal reasons, such as dowry pieces, gifts, commemorative pieces,” explains Hratch Kozibeyokian.
Armenia is variously described as the ‘cradle of Christianity’ and the ‘land of churches’, LiveMint.com says.
Partner news
Latest news
Daraa rebels 'join Syrian army' in final assault against Islamic State Hundreds of rebel fighters who had earlier reconciled in Daraa, joined the Syrian army ranks in its final assault against the IS.
Margarita Gasparyan reaches second round of Nanchang tennis tournament In the next round, Gasparyan will face the winner of the match between Zhang Shuai of China and Germany's Sabine Lisicki.
Doctors think they have discovered the cause of multiple sclerosis A vaccine for avoiding multiple sclerosis has moved a step closer, as doctors believe they have discovered the cause of the disease.
Cannabis boosts hunger-controlling hormone, says study the research was done for a good reason—to find out the best way to assist patients with illnesses that take away their appetites