Large-scale military drills kick of in Russian military base in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tactical exercises involving more than 3,000 troops began at the Russian military base in Armenia, the press service of the Southern Military District reveals.

The tactical exercises that will run through July 28 in Transcaucasia, more than 3000 servicemen and about 500 pieces of equipment, including air defense systems, fighters, army and unmanned aircraft, are involved.

Motorized rifle, tank, reconnaissance, artillery and engineering units of the base began marching to the training areas at the Kamkhud and Alagyaz ranges.

In the course of moving automobile and armored columns, military servicemen carry out air defense tasks against the attacks of the conventional enemy.