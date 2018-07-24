Alexis Ohanian flew Serena Williams to Italy for Italian food
July 24, 2018 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Serena Williams might be a 23-time Grand Slam champion, but it looks like she’s winning off the court as well. The tennis superstar, who just finished competing in the Wimbledon finals, recently took a spontaneous trip to Venice, Italy thanks to husband Alexis Ohanian.
In an Instagram post on Ohanian’s account, the Armenian-American entrepreneur revealed that Williams expressed a craving for Italian food for dinner, so he whisked her away to Italy, as one does, setting a new bar for relationship goals. Ohanian also shared on social media that they rode on a gondola on Venice’s famed canals, Time reports.
While the Williams-Ohanian family departed Venice at the end of the weekend, Ohanian shared that the city “made a great first impression on the family” and that they would “certainly be back.”
Italy holds a special place for Williams and Ohanian; it’s where the happy couple first met each other in 2015, at Rome’s Hotel Cavalieri, the same location that Ohanian proposed to Williams in 2016. See their Venice adventures below.
Ohanian recently penned an emotional tribute to wife Williams following her Wimbledon loss on July 14.
Top stories
“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the film], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs,” the legendary singer-actress said.
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has penned an emotional tribute to wife Serena Williams following her Wimbledon loss.
Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
"To be honest with you, Serj didn't even want to make Mezmerize and Hypnotize. We really begged him to make those records," Daron said.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Largest dinosaur foot ever discovered: scientists About 150 million years ago, a giant, long-necked dinosaur stomped on the ground in the midwestern U.S. state of Wyoming.
Most Turkish Germans maintain a strong connection with Turkey: study The study showed that most of the 3 million people with Turkish roots living Germany feel more strongly connected to Turkey than to Germany.
Armenia Diaspora Minister on three-day official visit in Cyprus Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan arrived in Cyprus on Tuesday, July 24 for a 3-day official visit to meet the local Armenian community.
Armenia Catholicos, President express condolences over Greece fire Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has sent a letter of condolences to Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II over the wildfires.