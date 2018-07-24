No Armenians among Greece wildfire casualties: Embassy

PanARMENIAN.Net - No Armenians were among the casualties of wildfires sweeping through a Greek resort town, which killed at least 60 people.

The Armenian Embassy in Greece posted telephone numbers on Tuesday, July 24 and encouraged people to contact the embassy employees in case they had any information about Armenian citizens injured by the fire in Attica and other regions of Greece.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut short a visit to Bosnia on Monday and returned to Athens to preside over an emergency response meeting with fire chiefs and government officials.

In total at least 60 people died, Evangelos Bournous, the mayor of nearby Rafina-Pikermi, said.

It was unclear how many people remained unaccounted for as coastguard vessels combed beaches to find any remaining survivors, with military hospitals on full alert, a government spokesman said.

One of the youngest victims was thought to be a six-month-old baby who died of smoke inhalation, officials said. Of the 156 people injured, 11 were in intensive care, they added.