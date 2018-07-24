Armenia Diaspora Minister on three-day official visit in Cyprus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan arrived in Cyprus on Tuesday, July 24 for a three-day official visit to meet the local Armenian community and attend the conference for overseas Cypriots that starts on Wednesday, The Cyprus Mail.

Invited by Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou, the Armenian minister will join Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Terence Quick and the Egyptian Minister of Immigration and Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram for discussions on mutual cooperation, while all four will discuss diaspora issues with President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday.

Anastasiades will address the opening ceremony of the ninth World Conference for Young Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK) and the meeting of the Executive Council of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots – International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (POMAK-PSEKA), at the Filoxenia Conference Centre on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the conference, the officials from Cyprus, Greece and Armenia will also conduct their third trilateral meeting in Nicosia.

On Wednesday morning Hayrapetyan, the youngest member of cabinet of the new Armenian government that came to power earlier this year after massive popular unrest, will visit the military cemetery at Makedonitissa after which he will meet Vazken Yacoubian, the head of the AGMU Middle East and Armenian projects and former AGBU Central Board member Benon Sevan to review the current status of the Melkonian school that was shut down in 2005.

The issue was raised by House President Demetris Syllouris when he visited Armenia on May 23 and met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who promised to explore prospects for reopening the school.

On Thursday afternoon, Hayrapetyan will meet with Armenian Representative Vartkes Mahdessian and other community leaders at the Armenian Prelature in Nicosia, and later attend a farewell reception at the presidential palace for the delegates of the overseas Cypriots’ conference.