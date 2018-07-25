Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs could meet in September: Mammadyarov

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov may meet in September to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov revealed on Tuesday, July 24, according to media reports.

"An agreement has been reached to hold a meeting in September,” Mammadyarov told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was visiting Baku on Tuesday.

“A proposal was made to hold the meeting at the UN General Assembly or earlier. I expressed my readiness for the meeting from the Azerbaijani side."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with reporters on July 20 that he is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Pashinyan expressed the view then that the rise of tension on Baku’s part is due to the authorities’ fear that the people of Azerbaijan could follow the lead of the Armenians and initiate changes in their country too.