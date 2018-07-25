Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs could meet in September: Mammadyarov
July 25, 2018 - 09:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov may meet in September to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov revealed on Tuesday, July 24, according to media reports.
"An agreement has been reached to hold a meeting in September,” Mammadyarov told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was visiting Baku on Tuesday.
“A proposal was made to hold the meeting at the UN General Assembly or earlier. I expressed my readiness for the meeting from the Azerbaijani side."
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with reporters on July 20 that he is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Pashinyan expressed the view then that the rise of tension on Baku’s part is due to the authorities’ fear that the people of Azerbaijan could follow the lead of the Armenians and initiate changes in their country too.
Top stories
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the karabakh Defense Army as a target.
Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
“The military-political situation is tense, and Azerbaijan is constantly making threats,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Light alcohol use associated with increased cognitive function: study This study included 7900 individuals aged at least 65 years, 33.5% of whom reported use of alcohol at the time of the study.
PicsArt hires COO to lead growth of next-gen editing platform PicsArt, as a leading platform in the social media space, has over 300 employees and offices in the U.S., Armenia and China.
More English-language opportunities for youth in rural Armenia 500 Armenians aged 13 to 18 in fifteen rural communities will build their English-language skills and develop their leadership abilities.
Nas Daily: Why taxis in Armenia are better (video) 90% of taxi drivers in Armenia have decided to change the fuel of their car from diesel to what they call compressed gas, he says.