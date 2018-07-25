Glendale to host community town hall with Armenia’s Diaspora Minister
July 25, 2018 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A community wide town hall featuring the Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan organized by the Ministry of Diaspora and the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and hosted by Glendale City Mayor Zareh Sinanyan will be at Pacific Community Center in Glendale on July 30.
Hayrapetyan was one of the recently appointed ministers, several of whom were young participants in grass-roots protests, led by now Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, that grew by the thousands to become what’s known as the “Velvet Revolution.”
Hayrapetyan is an Orientalist who has worked at several media organizations including Armnews, AraratNews and 1in.am as an analyst.
From 2016-2018, he was the Coordinator of Diaspora Affairs for the Civil Contract Party. Since 2016, he had been serving as Nor Nork's regional chairman of the Civil Contract Party. In 2016, Hayrapetyan was the founding President of the Civic Education and Youth Development Center and in 2011, he founded Young Politicians Association.
Prominent leaders in the Armenian American Community and local and state representatives will join the meeting in Glendale.
