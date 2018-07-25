Criminal group of Afghan citizens detained on Turkey-Armenia border

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian border guards in Armenia have prevented the penetration of a criminal group of Afghan citizens into the country, the press service of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Armenia said in a statement.

According to the report, a group of five people was detained by the Russian border guards attempting to illegally enter the territory of the republic through the Armenian-Turkish border.

The trespassers were detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, according to the country’s legislation.

A set of necessary measures is being carried out to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the message said.