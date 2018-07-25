Criminal group of Afghan citizens detained on Turkey-Armenia border
July 25, 2018 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian border guards in Armenia have prevented the penetration of a criminal group of Afghan citizens into the country, the press service of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Armenia said in a statement.
According to the report, a group of five people was detained by the Russian border guards attempting to illegally enter the territory of the republic through the Armenian-Turkish border.
The trespassers were detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, according to the country’s legislation.
A set of necessary measures is being carried out to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the message said.
Top stories
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
“These rugs were mainly used for personal reasons, such as dowry pieces, gifts, commemorative pieces,” explains Hratch Kozibeyokian.
Armenia is variously described as the ‘cradle of Christianity’ and the ‘land of churches’, LiveMint.com says.
Partner news
Latest news
Light alcohol use associated with increased cognitive function: study This study included 7900 individuals aged at least 65 years, 33.5% of whom reported use of alcohol at the time of the study.
PicsArt hires COO to lead growth of next-gen editing platform PicsArt, as a leading platform in the social media space, has over 300 employees and offices in the U.S., Armenia and China.
174-million-year-old ‘Amazing Dragon’ dinosaur discovered in China The dinosaur wasn’t quite as large as others in the sauropod group, but it still would have been an impressive creature to see in person.
Azerbaijan hints could strike nuclear power plant in Armenia The NPP is theoretically the only facility after the destruction of which “there will be no life for centuries” in the area.