Syrian forces closing in on Islamic State stronghold in west Daraa
July 26, 2018 - 10:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian government troops are tightening the noose around the Islamic State-held pocket near the Golan Heights by attacking militants from two different axes; the north and east flanks, Al-Masdar News says.
Backed by the Palestinian Quds Brigade, the SAA’s 4th Armored Division managed to score yet another advance in the eastern axis, recapturing the area surrounding the Syrian-Lybian Company as well as Jalin Housing Project; thus reaching to the outskirts of the town which serves as a key bastion for the terror group.
IS jihadists have shown strong resistance in the area but were eventually overrun by the battle-hardened government troops.
A military source said that 2 VBIEDs send by IS to halt the Army advance were prematurely destroyed before reaching its targets.
