CSTO chief arrives at Armenia Investigation Service for questioning
July 26, 2018 - 17:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov arrived at Armenia's Special Investigation Service for questioning on Thursday, July 26 as part of a probe into post-presidential election crackdown on March 1, 2008.
Eight civilians and two police officers were killed immediately after the election of a new President 10 years ago.
On March 1, 2008, Khachaturov commanded the Yerevan garrison of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan is also being questioned over the same issue.
The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”
