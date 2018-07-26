President says creating vision “essential” for country’s development
July 26, 2018 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said at a meeting with this year’s graduates of Leadership School on Thursday, July 26 that creating a vision for the development of the country is essential.
The President talked to the youth and answered their questions about the prospects of Armenia’s development, the possibility of making use of the potential that the Diasporan Armenians possess, as well as exchanged ideas and opinions with the students.
“Not only do we have to form our vision, but we also need to figure out how the world will develop in the coming 20-30 years,” Sarkissian said.
The president also stressed the importance of the role that the young people were going to play in the development of the country.
