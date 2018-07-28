Armenia proposes CSTO to begin process of replacing chief
July 28, 2018 - 15:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has proposed its partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to begin the process of replacing the CSTO Secretary General, a spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, July 28.
“A citizen of the Republic of Armenia is involved in the criminal case being investigated in Armenia. Given that this is a matter that concerns the CSTO Secretary-General and the authority and the smooth functioning of the Organization is key, Armenia has invited the CSTO partner countries to begin the process of changing the CSTO Secretary General,” Tigran Balayan said.
He added that "Armenia is strictly committed to strengthening the CSTO and will continue to actively participate in joint efforts."
Current CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, who is a defendant in the case on the dispersal of protest actions on March 1, 2008 in Yerevan, has been released on bail.
Former president Robert Kocharyan was apprehended for two months on Friday after being charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia back on March 1, 2008.
