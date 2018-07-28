300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
July 28, 2018 - 16:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - About 300 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of July 22-28, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the Armenian side is not going to make anything in the atmosphere of intimidation when it comes to the Karabakh conflict.
