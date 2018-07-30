Taner Akcam to debunk Genocide denial in Australia, New Zealand

PanARMENIAN.Net - Professor Taner Akcam will debunk Armenian Genocide denial in five lectures, across four cities, over five days in Australia and New Zealand next week, announced the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Akcam, who is one of the first Turkish academics to acknowledge the Armenian Genocide, will speak at the University of Auckland (in New Zealand), the University of Sydney, the University of Newcastle, and to community gatherings in Sydney and Melbourne (all in Australia). He will be presenting his latest book, "The Killing Orders: Talat Pasha's Telegrams and the Armenian Genocide".

In the "Killing Orders", Akcam verifies archival evidence, previously dismissed as being 'fake', which refutes the ongoing denial of the Armenian Genocide. He sociologist and historian argues that the sanctioning of the genocide can finally be proven through official documents, and he summarises meticulous research he has undertaken as one of the most respected, award-winning names in the field.

ANC-AU has coordinated this visit with high-profile academics, including Dr. Maria Armoudian (University of Auckland), Professor Dirk Moses (University of Sydney) and Professor Hans-Lukas Kieser (University of Newcastle). System of a Down's famed frontman, Serj Tankian - who is a resident of New Zealand - has provided critical assistance to ANC-AU, as well as the Armenian societies based in Auckland and Wellington.

"The week starting 6th August 2018 will be unprecedented, in that many hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders will be informed on the plight of the Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians," said ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian. "They will witness the undeniability of the Armenian Genocide and hopefully join our fight for recognition, for reparations, for justice."