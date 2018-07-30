In CIS space, Armenians most often denied a Schengen visa by Germany
July 30, 2018 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the CIS space, citizens of Armenia are most often denied a Schengen visa by Germany, Deutsche Welle reports.
Between 2008 and 2017, Armenian citizens filed 120,490 applications for German tourist visas, with 8.4% of all the applicants receiving rejections.
Things are going pretty much the same way in neighboring Azerbaijan, as well as in Central Asian countries of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, the report says, the statistics of rejections in the Schengen visa have practically remained unchanged in the last decade.
The German Foreign Ministry failed to provide specific reasons for refusals, limiting themselves to general wording.
The Ministry explained that the decision to issue a visa is made by the German Embassy in a specific country on the basis of objective criteria.
For example, an applicant must prove that they have enough money to travel to Germany, or have friends or relatives there who are ready to bear all the costs.
Allegations that the decision to issue a visa often depends on the applicant’s citizenship was refuted in the ministry.
