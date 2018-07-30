// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tank Biathlon: Armenian tankmen finish first in their group

Tank Biathlon: Armenian tankmen finish first in their group
July 30, 2018 - 11:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's team came in the first in its group at the Tank Biathlon event of the International Army Games, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Armenian tankmen, in particular, showed the best results by hitting all the five targets.

Conscript soldiers Arman Arustamyan, Levon Hovhannisyan and Zohrab Zohrabyan represent Armenia in the Tank Biathlon competition.

"The Armenian servicemen outperformed the teams of Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam and Myanmar in the first individual race," Artsrun Hovhannisyan says.

This year, 23 teams from a host of countries are taking part in the event held in Alabino in the Moscow region.

Related links:
Artsrun Hovhannisyan's Facebook post
 Top stories
Armenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to armyArmenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to army
Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview that he would be glad if the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also served in the army.
Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the karabakh Defense Army as a target.
Pranksters invite Juncker to Armenia for barbeque in phone call as PMPranksters invite Juncker to Armenia for barbeque in phone call as PM
Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
Armenian designer Talar Nina unveils A/W 2018 collection in DubaiArmenian designer Talar Nina unveils A/W 2018 collection in Dubai
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Armenia
TUMO Paris will officially open on September 25
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Society
 Latest news
The Met unveils preview of "Armenia!" opening September 22 (video) The Metropolitan Museum of Art has published a preview of "Armenia!", opening in New York on Sept. 22 and running through Jan. 13, 2019.
Mkhitaryan was Arsenal’s biggest menace against PSG: media Ozil faded quite sharply in the second half before the mass changes arrived and he was also outshone by team-mate Mkhitaryan.
Four Armenian officers joining Noble Partner-2018 drills in Georgia Troops and military hardware from NATO member states and Georgia’s allies have already arrived in the country’s Black Sea port of Poti.
Army says breaks into last Islamic State stronghold in southwest Syria The government troops are now fighting to storm al-Shajarah; the last main bastion for the group in the area.