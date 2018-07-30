Tank Biathlon: Armenian tankmen finish first in their group

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's team came in the first in its group at the Tank Biathlon event of the International Army Games, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Armenian tankmen, in particular, showed the best results by hitting all the five targets.

Conscript soldiers Arman Arustamyan, Levon Hovhannisyan and Zohrab Zohrabyan represent Armenia in the Tank Biathlon competition.

"The Armenian servicemen outperformed the teams of Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam and Myanmar in the first individual race," Artsrun Hovhannisyan says.

This year, 23 teams from a host of countries are taking part in the event held in Alabino in the Moscow region.