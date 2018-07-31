Tourism flow to Armenia grew 10% year-on-year

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of tourists who visited Armenia in the first six months of 2018 has grown by 10% year-on-year, according to information provided by the National Statistical Service.

In particular, 685,971 travelers arrived in Armenia in January-June, up from 622,381 who spent some time in the country in the same period last year.

Also in January-June, the number of Armenians leaving the country for holidays abroad grew from last year’s 570,400 by 7.1% to total 610,950.