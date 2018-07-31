ADB 'keeps supporting' Armenia in North-South road construction
July 31, 2018 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In response to recent press coverage regarding the construction of the North-South Corridor, the Asian Development Bank clarified that as a financing partner for the Government of Armenia for the North-South Corridor projects, “ADB monitors and advises” on the project implementation according to the Bank’s guidelines.
According to the bank, it does not impose any specific construction methodology, while encouraging implementing agencies to ensure quality construction under an adopted methodology to maximize durability, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and extend the life of the infrastructure, the statement reads.
ADB expressed hope that a similar approach is applied to the North-South highway project and expects continuous cooperation with the Armenian government to complete the construction of this vital infrastructure.
Top stories
Armenia has claimed the 68th spot in the rating of the world’s innovative economies and has made it to the list of innovation achievers
The representatives of the Armenian investment promotion agency took part in the EBRD reception held in Westminster Palace.
TAROM has sold its two Airbus A310 aircraft, bought in 1991, to Armenia Airways, a newly-established company, for €5.5 million
It has been agreed that Iran’s gas export volume to Armenia and dispatch of electricity from Armenia back to Iran should grow as of 2018.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army displays weapons surrendered by militants in Quneitra (video) A huge arsenal of weapons was handed over by militants in north Quneitra countryside during the past two days as per surrender deal.
Lebanese student granted Amal Clooney scholarship to Armenia Amal Clooney founded her educational initiative the following year to help girls from her native Lebanon realise their potential.
Archaeologists discover Roman skeleton with beauty tools Archaeologists have discovered a stone sarcophagus, dating to the 3rd c. AD; inside, the remains of a woman and her beauty tools.
Top Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militant assassinated in Syria's Idlib The militant commander was reportedly found dead shortly after his vehicle was targeted by these unknown assailants in rural Idlib.