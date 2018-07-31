ADB 'keeps supporting' Armenia in North-South road construction

PanARMENIAN.Net - In response to recent press coverage regarding the construction of the North-South Corridor, the Asian Development Bank clarified that as a financing partner for the Government of Armenia for the North-South Corridor projects, “ADB monitors and advises” on the project implementation according to the Bank’s guidelines.

According to the bank, it does not impose any specific construction methodology, while encouraging implementing agencies to ensure quality construction under an adopted methodology to maximize durability, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and extend the life of the infrastructure, the statement reads.

ADB expressed hope that a similar approach is applied to the North-South highway project and expects continuous cooperation with the Armenian government to complete the construction of this vital infrastructure.