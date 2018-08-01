Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line slated for Aug 2
August 1, 2018 - 12:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Thursday, August 2 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the northwestern direction of the Hadrut region.
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
