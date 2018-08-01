38 lawmakers sign petition to change Kocharyan's preventive measure
August 1, 2018 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 38 members of the Armenian National Assembly have signed a letter of recommendation, calling for a change in the measure of restraint against former President Robert Kocharyan, who has been arrested for two months.
Kocharyan was apprehended for two months on Friday, July 27 after being charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia by prior agreement with other persons back on March 1, 2008.
According to Viktor Soghomyan, spokesman for Kocharyan, 38 lawmakers have signed under the letter sent to the Prosecutor General's office, Aysor.am reports.
Kocharyan was summoned for interrogation on Thursday as a witness in an investigation into the post-presidential election crackdown on March 1, 2008. Eight civilians and two police officers were killed immediately after the election of a new President 10 years ago.
Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov, who commanded the Yerevan garrison of the Armenian Armed Forces on March 1, 2008, has also been charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia
The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
Serj Tankian producing a film about Armenia's "velvet revolution" The SOAD singer said he is making two films in Armenia, one about the revolution, which "is gonna be incredible."
Agrian agriculture software company expanding operations in Armenia “Ag was and remains to this day the last great fragmented supply chain,” Majarian says, just having returned from a trip to Armenia.
Syrian army takes over last Islamic State bastions near Golan Heights The ground gains were achieved by support of heavy artillery and tank shelling, as well as precise airstrikes.
Armenia schoolchildren win 2 medals at European Olympiad in Informatics Schoolkids from Armenia won a gold and a bronze medals at the European Olympiad in Informatics hosted by Innopolis University in Russia.