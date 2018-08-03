// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia could apply for third military loan from Russia

August 3, 2018 - 14:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia could apply for a third military loan from Russia, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said on Friday, August 3.

Asked whether there is such a possibility, Tonoyan gave a positive response but said no negotiations have been held.

Tonoyan said earlier that the Armenian Armed Forces have received all the weapons and ammunition envisioned under a $200 loan agreement signed with Russia in June 2015. Later in December 2017, then Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan signed a law on the ratification of the agreement on a further $100 million defense loan with a maturity of 15 years.Russia was set to begin supplying arms to Armenia under the new defense loan agreement in 2018,

Tonoyan also said that the process of delivering weapons to Armenia under the $100 million loan agreement is currently underway.

Besides making use of loan funds, the Minister said, Armenia makes other arms purchases too, buying weapons “from all the corners of the world.”

