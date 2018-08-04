Armenia sees seven-fold increase in tablet production
August 4, 2018 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The production of tablets has grown by 6.6 times in the first six months of 2018 year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reports.
In particular, 364 tablets were devised in January-June 2018 against the 55 produced in the same period in 2017.
The manufacture of computers, meanwhile, has increased by 22.7% this year.
