Karabakh: 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
August 4, 2018 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of July29-August 4, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.
