Karabakh: 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of July29-August 4, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.

The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, May 16 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the northwestern direction of the Hadrut region.