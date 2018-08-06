Foreigners make up 0.8% of Armenia’s job market
August 6, 2018 - 13:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 4586 foreigners are employed in Armenia, accounting for just 0.8% of all those employed in the country.
According to the State Revenue Committee, in recent years, nearly 1500 employment contracts have been concluded with foreign nationals each year.
Foreigners are mainly engaged in services, construction, industry and agriculture. Furthermore, most of them have received higher, postgraduate education.
