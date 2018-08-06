Armenia named 39th among best European countries for business

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber (EuCham).

EuCham ranks and analyzes all 46 European countries according to their economic environment. The ranking is the result of the analysis based on internationally recognized indexes of the World Bank and Transparency International. EuCham thinks that business integrity and transparency play a strategic role.

In the report, Armenia is ranked 19th among 46 European countries with a score of 54. Neighboring Georgia comes in the 18th spot, while Azerbaijan lags behind in the 45th position and is followed only by Ukraine (46th).

Nordic countries are still on the top of the list: Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, followed by UK, Switzerland and Germany.