Bangladeshi citizen tried to illegally cross Turkey-Armenia border

August 7, 2018 - 11:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia have detained a citizen of Bangladesh who was trying to illegally cross the Turkish-Armenian border, the press service of the Security Service said.

The trespasser was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.

A set of necessary measures is being carried out to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the FSS message said.

Days earlier, the Russian border guards prevented the penetration of a Turkish citizen. During the verification process, the violator turned out to have a mobile phone on which he had photos and video files of engineering structures and obstacles installed on the state border.

