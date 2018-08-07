Aleppo to rename school after fallen Armenian soldier
August 7, 2018 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has ordered Aleppo city authorities to rename one of the educational institutions in the war-torn town after Armenian serviceman Krikor Ashnakelian.
Zareh Sisserian, an Aleppo-based Armenian, has posted a photo on Facebook to reveal that Assad has recently visited Ashnakelian’s family.
Krikor was only 19 when he died in Aleppo in April 2014.
Top stories
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
The Armenian Germuş Church in the southeastern Turkish city of Şanlıurfa will soon be opened to tourists after some extensive renovation
Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview that he would be glad if the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also served in the army.
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the karabakh Defense Army as a target.
Partner news
Latest news
General Electric to spend €19 mln on Yerevan TPP modernization General Electric will spend a total of €18.8 million on a project designed to upgrade the Yerevan Thermal Power Plant.
Syrian army makes progress against Islamic State in Sweida offensive The Syrian Arab Army and their allies began the day on Monday by liberating a large chunk of territory from the Islamic State forces.
Researchers look for football link to domestic abuse Researchers claim links of a spike in cases after Old Firm matches and England's World Cup performance lack reliable data.
Armenia will send more athletes to Tokyo Olympics: Deputy Minister Armenia will send more athletes to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 than it did to Rio in 2016, Gabriel Ghazaryan said.