Aleppo to rename school after fallen Armenian soldier

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has ordered Aleppo city authorities to rename one of the educational institutions in the war-torn town after Armenian serviceman Krikor Ashnakelian.

Zareh Sisserian, an Aleppo-based Armenian, has posted a photo on Facebook to reveal that Assad has recently visited Ashnakelian’s family.

Krikor was only 19 when he died in Aleppo in April 2014.