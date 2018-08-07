Lebanese President to attend Francophone Summit in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanese President Michel Aoun will travel to Armenia in October to meet with his presidential counterpart and attend a scheduled summit, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the Lebanese President’s office, Aoun will lead a delegation to attend the seventh Francophone Summit, which is held in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

This will be ‘Aoun’s second visit to Armenia since being elected to the presidency in 2016.

Prior to his Armenia trip, the Lebanese President is scheduled to make a speech at the United Nations at the end of September.

Aoun's visit to Armenia was previously confirmed by Lebanese ambassador to Yerevan Maya Dagher. Also among top officials who will arrive in the country are French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.