Armenian tricolor planted on Europe's highest peak

August 9, 2018 - 14:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Narek Panossian, a Armenian Mountaineer from Lebanon, has planted the Armenian tricolor and the flag of Lebanon atop Mount Elbrus (5,642 m), Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.

The highest mountain in Europe and the tenth most prominent peak in the world, Elbrus is in the Caucasus Mountains in Southern Russia, near the border with Georgia.

Panossian has now become the youngest mountaineer in Lebanon to climb the summit of Elbrus.

Nouvelles d'Armenie. Narek Panossian déploie les drapeaux de l'Arménie et du Liban au sommet du mont Elbrouz (5 642 m) le point culminant de l'Europe
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

