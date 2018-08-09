Armenian tricolor planted on Europe's highest peak

PanARMENIAN.Net - Narek Panossian, a Armenian Mountaineer from Lebanon, has planted the Armenian tricolor and the flag of Lebanon atop Mount Elbrus (5,642 m), Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.

The highest mountain in Europe and the tenth most prominent peak in the world, Elbrus is in the Caucasus Mountains in Southern Russia, near the border with Georgia.

Panossian has now become the youngest mountaineer in Lebanon to climb the summit of Elbrus.