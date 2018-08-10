PicsArt showcases breakthrough AR camera experience at KCON 2018 LA

PanARMENIAN.Net - PicsArt, the leading creative platform for social media storytelling, has launched a beta version of its new Augmented Reality (AR) Camera experience for more than 100,000 K-pop fans at KCON, the world's largest K-pop convention taking place at Los Angeles Convention Center and Staples Center from August 10 through 12. PicsArt will showcase the new AR Camera at Booth #3204.

Dubbed "Live Stickers," the new AR Camera feature on the PicsArt iOS app is the first of its kind and will enable users to produce multiple animated stickers of themselves or friends, and place them in "live" environments to share as videos on social platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter or Facebook. PicsArt is an official media partner for KCON 2018 LA.

PicsArt is one of the first companies to develop with Apple's ARKit 2, which was introduced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Live Stickers, which incorporates PicsArt's leading-edge artificial intelligence, is the first in a series of features that will use Apple's AR Camera technology. A video demonstrating Live Stickers can be found here.

"We're very excited to showcase this 'remix' of two awesome technologies at KCON," said Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO and founder of PicsArt. "K-pop fans are passionate early adopters and love to discover and share new, immersive experiences, especially if it allows them to uniquely interact with their idols and fellow fans. Our introduction of animated stickers is a homage to fans everywhere who want to tell their stories in fun, creative ways."

PicsArt, loved by more than 100 million users every month, is a mobile-first creative platform for editing and sharing social media stories. The company's premiere of Live Stickers at KCON is part of a larger partnership with KCON USA. The partnership also includes a global K-pop fan-art challenge that leverages the huge popularity of K-pop on the platform. Thousands of people have already submitted more than 10,000 images of K-pop bands who are performing at the conference, generating tens of millions of organic impressions.

PicsArt is the world's largest creative platform for social media storytelling with more than 100 million monthly active users and influencers. The PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares nearly 1 billion images and videos every month. The company has amassed one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Los Angeles; and Beijing, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Siguler Guff and Company. Download the app now or visit PicsArt.com or https://picsart.com/brands/ for more information.