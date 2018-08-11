Armenian Defense Ministry delegation departs for Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has left for Moscow, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian defense chief will participate in the final stage of Tank Biathlon event of the International Army Games 2018, as well as the closing ceremony of the entire show.

Armenian tankmen came in the fourth in the first semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event and did not reach the finals.