// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Lieu renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

Lieu renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
August 11, 2018 - 11:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) seized on President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Turkey to push for the president to recognize the Armenian Genocide, The Hill says.

Lieu, who is frequently critical of the president, tweeted Friday that he agreed with Trump’s increase of the tariffs and his declaration that U.S. relations with Turkey “are not good at this time!”

“Turkey has been trending towards authoritarianism & becoming more anti-American,” the Democrat wrote.

“Many of us have also pushed for recognition of the Armenian genocide. I urge @realDonaldTrump to do so,” Lieu continued. “The US should not continue to ignore historical facts.”

Trump declined to refer to the mass slaughter of Armenians at the hands of Ottoman Turks as a genocide for the second time this year. Former President Obama and his predecessors also declined to refer to it as genocide as they came under heavy pressure from both sides of the debate.

Trump issued a statement in April in recognition of Armenian Remembrance Day, which marks the anniversary of Meds Yeghern, during which 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths by Ottoman soldiers in 1915. He did not use the term genocide in the statement.

More than 100 lawmakers, including Lieu, signed a letter ahead of Armenian Remembrance Day this year urging Trump to call the acts of Meds Yeghern a genocide.

Related links:
The Hill. Lieu uses Turkey crisis to renew call on Trump to recognize Armenian genocide
 Top stories
Greens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian GenocideGreens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
Armenian church to be restored in TurkeyArmenian church to be restored in Turkey
The Armenian Germuş Church in the southeastern Turkish city of Şanlıurfa will soon be opened to tourists after some extensive renovation
Armenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to armyArmenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to army
Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview that he would be glad if the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also served in the army.
Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the karabakh Defense Army as a target.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Armenia
TUMO Paris will officially open on September 25
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Plaque honoring Raphael Lemkin to be unveiled New York City Prof. Lemkin's early life was marked by tragedy as his family was forced off their land during World War I.
Ancient Mayan skeletons discovered in Mexico Three skeletons were found in the Puyil cave, in the Tacotalpa municipality of Tabasco state, which is in the south of the country.
Dads at risk for postpartum depression too, says research The dangers of postpartum depression in new mothers are well known but new research show that it can impact fathers, too.
Syrian military claims Israeli drone downed in Damascus The Syrian military spotted on Friday, August 10 bight an alleged Israeli drone above the western countryside of Damascus.