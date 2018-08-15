U.S. expert: Democratic Armenia can maintain good relations with Russia
August 15, 2018 - 15:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Executive Director of the Center for the National Interest Paul J. Saunders believes that Armenia can “theoretically” maintain good relations with Russia, the Voice of America says.
According to the expert, Russia runs a very good partnership with a number of democratic nations, such as Israel, India or Brazil.
Saunders said he doesn’t think democracies are unacceptable for Russia.
The American expert said everything depends on the situation: if the majority of the Armenian citizens decide that cooperation with Russia stems from Yerevan’s interests, no serious obstacles should arise.
Saunders expressed the view that having friendly neighbors in the region is a priority for Russia.
