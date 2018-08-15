Armenia, Iran to broaden nano-technology ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Envoy to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi and Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan, during a recent meeting in Yerevan, emphasized development of cooperation between the two nations in the nano-technology field, IRNA reports.

The scientific and academic cooperation between Iran and Armenia has experienced significant progress over the past three years, Sajjadi said.

Referring to the big strides taken by Iran in the nano-technology field, he said the country placed fourth on the global nano-technology ranking.

Emphasizing the importance of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding already signed between Iran's Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and the Education and Science Ministry of Armenia as well as the document drawn up in the Iran-Armenia 15th joint commission, Sajjadi invited Armenian minister to visit Iran to prepare the ground for implementation of the agreements.

Harutyunyan, for his part, said he was certain the two countries in the near future would witness significant progress in the level of their scientific and academic relations.

He went on to describe Iranian people as Armenia's everlasting and trustable friends and those who had stood by Armenian people in difficulties.