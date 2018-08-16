Glendale OKs Armenian American Museum ground lease agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Tuesday, August 14,Glendale City Council approved the Armenian American Museum’s Ground Lease Agreement, officially marking Glendale Central Park as the future site of the cultural and educational center. The historic decision marks a major milestone for the landmark project, culminating four years of collaboration and partnership between the Museum and City of Glendale.

The $1-per-year Ground Lease Agreement will locate the Armenian American Museum in the southwest corner of Glendale Central Park near the prominent intersection of Brand Boulevard and Colorado Street. The Museum will neighbor the Downtown Central Library, Adult Recreation Center, and The Americana at Brand. The initial term of the Ground Lease Agreement will be 55 years with options to extend the lease term for four 10-year periods totaling 95 years.

The Museum will rise to three stories with approximately 60,000 square feet dedicated to a Permanent Exhibition on the Armenian American experience, Traveling Exhibitions on diverse cultures and subject matters, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Museum Archives, and Museum Store & Café.

Museum and City officials held a special joint press conference on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 to celebrate the historic decision at Downtown Central Library overlooking the future Museum site.

“It is a proud day for the City of Glendale and we are excited that the Armenian American Museum’s future home is going to be in our Jewel City,” stated Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan.

“The Museum is going to be a landmark for our city and a great addition for the entire community, especially our younger generation,” stated Glendale Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian.

“The Armenian American Museum is going to be a jewel in our city and a world class center that we are all going to be proud of,” stated Glendale Councilmember Paula Devine.

The joint press conference concluded with a signing ceremony to celebrate the historic partnership between the Armenian American Museum and City of Glendale.

“The Museum will be a legacy for the next generation and we have taken a great step towards making the project a reality,” stated Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian.

Museum officials will soon announce the next phase of the landmark project and opportunities for the public to get involved with the community project.